1,850+ cyclists to take part in inaugural HCL Cyclothon B’luru

Bengaluru: HCLGroup, a leading global conglomerate, successfully hosted the first-ever edition of HCL Cyclothon Bengaluru, drawing participation from over 1850 cyclists and marking a strong turnout from the city’s cycling community. The race started and completed at Nice tollgate Hosakerahalli, Bengaluru, offering both professional cyclists and amateurs a competitive yet rewarding challenge.

Conducted in association with and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the much-anticipated event brought together seasoned professionals and enthusiastic amateurs, who competed across multiple race categories for a total prize pool of ₹23 lakh. The theme was #ChangeYourGear, which focuses on the transformative power of cycling and its positive impact on individual well-being. Commenting on the event, Sundar Mahalingam, President – Strategy, HCL Group, said, “It is very encouraging to see the strong response in Bengaluru and the passion cyclists have brought to the event. Since its inception, the initiative has grown into a nationwide movement with more than 16,000 participants across cities. The energy and engagement witnessed here reinforce our belief that cycling is fast becoming a lifestyle choice rooted in fitness, sustainability, and community. Through this platform, we aim to continue creating meaningful sporting opportunities that promote active living and inclusivity.”

In the Professional Road Race 48 KM, the competition was intense, with Harshveer Singh (Punjab), Sahil Kumar (Air Force) and Naveen John (Karnataka) securing the top three positions in the men’s category and Swasti Singh (Odhisa), Soumya Antapur (RSPB) and Harshita Jakhar (Punjab) inishing as winner, runner-up, and second runner-up respectively in the women’s category.

The Amateur Road Race 50 KM, saw intense competition, Basappa Teradal, Harsh Pawar and Muhammed Tahaa Sharaf in the male and Arpita Ketan Pandya, Naga Siri H. N. and Vishu Dhama in the female category claiming the top spot to become winner, runner-up and second runner-up respectively.