3 killed as auto rickshaw crushed between tankers

Mangaluru: A chain collision triggered by a cow crossing the road at Panambur Junction claimed three lives on Saturday morning.

The accident unfolded around 11.15 a.m. when a gas tanker travelling from Mulki to Mangaluru slowed down abruptly after its driver noticed a cow stepping onto the road. An autorickshaw and an Innova car following the tanker also halted safely.

Unable to brake in time, the second tanker rammed the Innova with tremendous force, sending it veering left. The autorickshaw ahead of the Innova was caught in the deadly squeeze between the two massive tankers. The impact crushed the three-wheeler completely.

The autorickshaw driver and two passengers died instantly. Rescue personnel who arrived minutes later described the vehicle as “flattened beyond recognition.” Police teams and local volunteers worked together to extract the victims.

The crash brought traffic on the busy national highway to a standstill.

The collision site, barely a few hundred metres from Panambur’s industrial belt, is notorious for stray cattle suddenly appearing on the highway. Locals say repeated requests for fencing or stricter monitoring have gone unanswered.

Police are examining whether the speeding tanker suffered brake failure or if driver negligence caused the collision. Officers also said that while the Innova sustained heavy rear-end damage, its occupants survived with minor injuries.

The deceased have been sent to Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem examination. Their identities will be released after formal verification.

Saturday’s crash has renewed calls for better road safety measures, especially along stretches where heavy vehicles dominate and stray animals frequently cross.