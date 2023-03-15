60,000 KPTCL employees plan strike on March 17

An indefinite strike by about 60,000 employees at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and five electricity supply companies (Escoms) in Karnataka is scheduled to begin on March 17 and last for an indefinite period of time.





Among other things, the demand for the strike is wage revision. Despite assurances from the KPTCL Employees' Association and Federation that the power supply won't be interrupted, staff members won't be available to answer calls or handle customer complaints regarding any technical issues.





The management was given a 14-day notice of the strike, according to RH Lakshmipathi, president of the Federation, but even 12 days after issuing the notification, there has been no response. Disappointed with the lack of response, the Federation decided to refrain from work from Thursday, March 17. 60,000 active members of the workforce and 45,000 retirees are represented by the Federation, who work at all levels from linemen (powermen) to technical engineers.





Since April 2022, the workers have been asking for salary adjustment. Their salaries should have increased by 22% based on the prior decision, which was even accepted by the KPTCL board, claims K Balaram, the general secretary of the Federation. But up to this point, the government has kept it on hold.