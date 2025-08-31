8,900-page report submitted on BBMP irregularities

Bengaluru: The judicial commission headed by Justice H N Nagamohan Das has submitted an 8,900-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on alleged irregularities in 761 works executed under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) between 2019-20 and 2022-23.The report recommends legal action against erring officials and systemic reforms to curb corruption. The commission conducted a thorough investigation, examining files, conducting site visits, and verifying accounts. Several deficiencies were found during scrutiny of 528 randomly selected projects and 233 additional works.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the inquiry report, along with annexures, details alleged irregularities in BBMP projects executed during 2019-20 to 2022-23

The release recalled that on July 13, 2023, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had recommended a comprehensive inquiry into widespread corruption.

On August 5, 2023, the government formed four special investigation committees, but these were withdrawn on December 15, 2023, and the probe was handed over to Justice Nagamohan Das Commission.

A government notification on April 20, 2024, clarified that the commission would continue the investigation incorporating issues already reviewed by the earlier committees.

The report has urged the government to initiate legal proceedings against officers found responsible and to introduce corrective measures in project implementation.