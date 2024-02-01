AAP files complaint against CV Raman Nagara MLA Raghu and BBMP officials for injuring pedestrian

Bengaluru: C V Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu, who put up banners and cut-outs on Old Airport Road, injured pedestrians after an unauthorized cut-out put up near hal airport fell on them. The Aam Aadmi Party has lodged a complaint with the police demanding strict action against Raghu.

Aam Aadmi Party state organising secretary Mohan Dasari and party workers went to the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Earlier, he also enquired about the health of the injured who is undergoing treatment at bowring hospital in the city after the cutout fell on him.

Speaking after filing the complaint, Mohan Dasari said, "CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu himself has personally put up the banner and cutouts as per his Facebook official account. The ram temple was inaugurated on The 22nd and since then, the banners and cut-outs have not been removed. The court ruled that what the BBMP engineers are doing, wherever the cutouts and banners are put up, is unauthorised. "This is a dereliction of duty on the part of BBMP officials and why it has not been cleared for so long," he said.

Mohan Dasari informed that unauthorised cutouts have been stopped near Visvesvaraya School on Bemel Circle, BM Sri Circle, Benniganahalli, NGF Circle, Indiranagar, Old Airport Road.

Thousands of vehicles ply on those roads every day, thousands of pedestrians ply. For the last 11 days, a cut-out has been installed at such a place unauthorisedly. Who will be responsible if another cutout falls and a disaster occurs?" he asked. Mla Raghu and BBMP officials are directly responsible for today's tragedy and a complaint has been lodged with the police against them. Mohan Dasari demanded stringent punishment for them.