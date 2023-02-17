AI signal to manage traffic congestion in Bangalore

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the budget presented on Friday, has announced several schemes aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Bengaluru city. The most important of them are as follows.



Major 75 junctions with heavy traffic have been identified and it is proposed to develop these junctions at a cost of Rs 150 crore. In addition to this, innovative Seamless Signaling that manages traffic signals using Artificial Intelligence will be implemented.

A 5 km flyover will be constructed from the highly congested tin factory on Old Madras Road to Medahalli at a cost of Rs 350 crore and an integrated flyover will be constructed from Yeshwantpur railway station to Mattikere and BEL Road in coordination with the rail network of the Sub Urban Railway Corporation. This will facilitate direct contact.

White topping of 120 km of arterial roads in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and 300 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city will be developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

Further, with the approval of the Central Government, it has been decided to construct a 288 km long Satellite Town Ring Road at a cost of Rs 13,139 crore. Karnataka Government has agreed to bear 30% of the cost of land acquisition for this ambitious project.

Flood prevention through the development of (Rajakaluve) canals in the city. It has been announced in the budget that priority will be given to form a scientific and waste management system. Around Rs 6,000 crore works are being implemented in Bengaluru city under Amruta Nagarothana Yojana. And Rs 1,813 crore for the development of drains and revitment of a total length of 195 km to ensure free flow of rain water and avoid floods.