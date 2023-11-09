Airbus bolsters MRO industry in India, partners with HAL to service A320 family aircraft

Bengaluru: Seeking to strengthen the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India, Airbus is partnering with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to support their entry into servicing of commercial aircraft.

Supporting the growth of an indigenous MRO industry is part of Airbus’ commitment to the holistic development of India’s aviation ecosystem. Through this partnership, Airbus will support HAL to tap into the growing demand for MRO services for the country’s expanding commercial fleet, especially the A320 family of aircraft that have democratised air travel in India.

“HAL has a vision to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL Nashik is also aligned to civil-military convergence and the Make in India mission of the Government of India,” said Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Compex), HAL.

“Airbus is committed to growing the aviation ecosystem in India, and a key element of this ecosystem is the development of a strong MRO infrastructure,” said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

“An indigenous MRO infrastructure will not only help airlines streamline their aircraft operations, but also support the government’s aim of making India a global aviation hub. And HAL with its deep experience in the aerospace industry is well positioned to trigger the growth of this sector.”

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO. Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.

HAL’s Nashik division has capabilities in civil MRO, which include Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved three hangars and skilled manpower from their defence activities.