Airport In Bengaluru Will Screen Flyers Aa Karnataka Intensifies Its COVID Measures

Following a warning from the Union government about an increase in coronavirus cases in other countries, the government of Karnataka said on Wednesday that the state is getting ready to send COVID-19 test samples for genome sequencing, step up the booster dose programme, and soon start screening passengers at the Bengaluru airport.



Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the Union Health Ministry has instructed states to send samples of all new Covid cases for genetic sequencing in response to new variants being discovered in other nations, and we have already started steps to put this directive into action. He added that a rapid increase of instances is being seen in various nations, including China and Japan. Hospitalization rates in China have been particularly concerning.

He continued that they must concentrate on booster dose coverage. According to the center's instructions, steps have been initiated to send samples for genomic sequencing in order to identify novel variants. The Chief Minister will preside over a high-level meeting to talk about the following steps.

While instructing about these things, he mentioned that in light of the current global scenario, we will need to take certain preventative precautions. International travellers arrive in large numbers at Bengaluru Airport.

According to him, they will start screening travellers. Even though we were able to reach 100% of the population in just two doses, many people have still to receive a precautionary dose. Each and every person who hasn't received their booster shot should voluntarily step forward and do so.

He further added that the state is taking all the precautionary steps to combat the forthcoming wave.