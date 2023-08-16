Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor

Mysuru: A concerning revelation has come to light involving a well- known beer brand often consumed by alcohol enthusiasts. The Mysuru excise department have taken swift action by confiscating a staggering 78,678 boxes of beer valued at Rs 25 crore following the detection of a hazardous chemical within the product. This discovery has prompted the initiation of a legal case against the concerned entity.

The unsettling situation unfolded when a significant sediment content was identified within the beer produced by the company situated in Nanjangudu. Specifically, the scrutiny revealed that the company's strong and ultra lager variants, labeled as 7e and 7c (dated 15-07-23), contained the worrisome chemical substance. A subsequent chemical report dated 2-08-2023 unequivocally stated that the beer was deemed 'unfit for human consumption'.

As a result of these distressing findings, a total of 78,678 boxes of beer were immediately impounded, effectively halting further distribution and sales. The implicated company's products had been circulated to various depots and even found their way to retail establishments before the chemical contamination came to light.

Taking a decisive stance, an FIR has been officially lodged against the company for its failure to maintain the expected quality standards of its beer products. Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department, A. Ravishankar, told that the company has provided a response. Action has been taken based on the assessment from our in-house chemist, who concluded that this beer is unsafe for human consumption."

The rapid response from the Excise department underscores the commitment to public safety and well-being. This incident emphasizes the critical importance of maintaining stringent quality control measures within the production and distribution of consumable products. As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in ensuring the highest standards of product safety and consumer protection.