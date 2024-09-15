Alarming rise in passion killings in State

Bengaluru: In today’s rapidly evolving hi-tech era, relationships are increasingly strained, leading to tragic consequences. Relationships that are meant to last a lifetime are deteriorating, often ending in murder over trivial disputes. Over the past four years, a shocking 792 spouses and 114 lovers have been murdered in Karnataka.

According to police data, 702 murders have been reported in the state up to August 2023 alone, of which 161 were passion killings involving 138 spouses and 23 lovers. The figures show that in 2023, 252 people were killed, while 263 people were murdered in 2022.

Out of the 702 murders recorded this year, 161 involved couples and lovers,meaning one out of every four murders is related to romantic or marital relationships. Passion killings have surged, accounting for 21% of the 1,221 murders reported last year, and have increased to 23% in the first eight months of 2023. The rising trend of passion-related murders in Karnataka is becoming a cause for serious concern.

Recent cases illustrate the disturbing trend.In Kengeri, Sheela brutally murdered his wife at home, resulting in his arrest by local police. On July 24, a young man, enraged after being separated from his lover, entered a paying guest facility under the Koramangala police station and stabbed a woman from Bihar to death. These are just a few of the many such incidents taking place across the state

A senior police officer noted that these murders often stem from marital problems, illicit relationships, and

growing suspicion between partners.

“Even though couples may be well-educated, a lack of harmony in relationships is leading to murders over trivial issues,” he stated. In the case of lovers, sexual violence and rejection are the primary causes behind these brutal killings.

The breakdown of traditional family structures and the rise of nuclear families have contributed to the increase in such cases.As passion killings continue to rise in Karnataka, it underscores the urgent need for stronger social interventions and mental health support to prevent such tragedies in the future.