Alliance University organises awareness session

Bengaluru: Alliance University, in collaboration with the Excise Department and Anekal Police Station, organised a special awareness session on Drug Abuse and Prevention for its students. The initiative aimed to empower youth with the right knowledge and awareness to make informed and responsible life choices.

The session was graced by distinguished guests, including Dasharatha Nayak, DYSP, Excise Department; Bhaskar, Member of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act; Santosh Biradar, Excise Inspector; and Tippeswamy, Inspector, Anekal Police Station, along with several other officials and inspectors from the Excise and Police Departments.

Addressing the students, Bhaskar provided a detailed explanation of drug use and abuse, its severe consequences, and preventive strategies, supported by scientific insights. Nayak inspired students with a powerful message on the importance of staying away from harmful substances to secure a brighter future.

Tippeswamy motivated the gathering with practical perspectives and guidance, urging the youth to adopt a disciplined and responsible lifestyle.

The program highlighted the University’s commitment to student well-being, wellness, and preventive education. By collaborating with law enforcement and excise authorities, Alliance University continues to ensure that awareness and education remain integral to campus life.

Speaking on the occasion, university officials emphasized the importance of collective efforts in building a safe, healthy, and informed student community. The event concluded with a pledge to work towards creating a drug-free tomorrow.