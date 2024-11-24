Alternative learning redefining education system in India: Sonam Wangchuk

Bengaluru: Earth Lore Academy, a CBSE farm school, celebrated its annual carnival in the presence of the widely acclaimed educationist and innovators Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J Angmo from Ladakh. Known nationwide for inspiring the character “Rancho” in the film Three Idiots, Wangchuk is a trailblazer in transformative education. Addressing the gathering, Wangchuk said, “Learning should be aligned to nature, the manner in which nature has programmed us to learn by playing and experimenting.”

Wangchuk and Gitanjali shared insights about the current education system terming it as the factory model of education. Wangchuk believes that this sort of education is causing irrevocable issues in the later ages of children’s life.

Aligning with Wangchuk’s thought on education, Gitanjali further emphasised on the spiritual development of the child and the need for Alternate Education System, “Every child is unique and we have to let that potential bloom. Parents and teachers are like gardeners who need to nurture the child’s curiosity and encourage the child’s ability to question, instead of instilling the fear of failure in them. She also stressed on the need for the child to know the purpose of their life through creative and constructive education which could happen only with nature.”

Explaining about the Montessori model, Anupama Eswar, Founder and Principal of EarthLore highlights the child centric approach in teaching. Anupama, recipient of the national Mother Teresa award said, “Montessori method believes in building inner discipline in children rather than enforcing discipline externally.”