Announcing Indian Railways Bharath Gaurav Train Shiva Sai Yatra
Bengaluru: The Ministry of Railways, in 2022, launched the Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy under the Public– Private Partnership model to promote domestic tourism across India.
As part of this initiative, South Star Rail became the first operator to introduce a Bharat Gaurav Train, setting a new benchmark in spiritual and cultural tourism. Since its inception, South Star Rail has successfully operated 43 departures, covering more than 2,43,000 kilometers and serving 21,125 passengers, offering them safe, comfortable, and memorable travel experiences. South Star Rail and Government of India - Ministry of Tourism Recognized - Tour Times, India’s Top rated Tourist Train Operator has announced their next departure to Nava Brindavan – Mantralayam – Pandaripur – Shirdi – Triambakeshwar – Bhima Shankar – Ghrushneshwar – Srisailam as Shiva Sai Yatra. Tourists also have an opportunity to visit Ellora caves. The package will commence on October 2nd, 2025.
This train facilitates tourist to board from Bangarapet, Whitefield, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur and Ballari, Hosapete. The total duration of the tour package is 11 days. This Special Tourist Train is well equipped with variety of amenities, including PA Systems for Announcements Onboard, Dedicated Coach Security & Tour Managers, Travel Insurance, Hotels, Sightseeing & Transfers, and Unlimited South Indian Meals and Onboard and off board.
No Luggage Worry – Carry only Luggage Needed for Night Stay or Sightseeing that will make your Journey Hassle – Free. Tourists can also avail LTC/LFC facility. This package comes with 33% subsidiary from Indian Railways. SL (Budget) Rs.27,700/- 3 AC (Comfort) Rs.37,000/- 2 AC (Deluxe) Rs. 43,000/- 1 AC (Luxury) Rs. 47,900/- Tourists can book only by contacting 93550 21516 and to book online visit www.tourtimes.in
For more information please contact: Vignesh G Product Director, Indian Railways Bharath Gaurav Train, South Star Rail M: 9500078284