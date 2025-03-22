Anti-delimitation JAC meet to mask corruption, administrative failures: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Saturday slammed the anti-delimitation Joint Action Committee Meeting (JAC) meeting in Chennai, saying that it was nothing but a desperate attempt by "opportunists to mask their corruption and administrative failures".

BJP Karnataka chief B.Y. Vijayendra said: "The JAC meeting in Chennai is nothing more than a desperate attempt by opportunists to mask their corruption and administrative failures under the pretence of language advocacy. Their real agenda is not about linguistic rights but about misleading the people to serve their political interests."

Pointing out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has consistently assured the nation that no language will be imposed over another, Vijayendra said: "The baseless conspiracies of these anti-national elements will soon collapse, as the former has already reaffirmed his commitment to engaging with state representatives in their mother tongues after December."

"The sheer irony of today’s events is Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is enthusiastically participating in this gathering while Kannada organisations are out on the streets demanding the swift implementation of the Mekedatu project. Does he even realise that his close ally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and his party are the very ones obstructing the progress of this crucial initiative? Instead of standing with the people of Karnataka, he chooses to stand with those blocking the drinking water needs of the state," Vijayendra charged.

Ahead of the Joint Action Committee meeting, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said all states opposing the delimitation proposal by the Union government will work together to ensure that no state's parliamentary seats are reduced.

On Friday, at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Bengaluru, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed concern over forces that challenge national unity by fuelling the North-South divide.

Mukunda C.R., Joint General Secretary of the RSS, addressed the matter, stating, "One of our concerns is the forces attempting to challenge national unity by emphasising the North-South divide. Whether it is delimitation or language-related issues, our volunteers from different organisations are striving to promote harmony in the southern states.”