Anti-viral drug can be game changer: City doctors

Bengaluru: City doctors have welcomed the Union Health Ministry's decision to permit two new COVID-19 vaccines and one anti-viral drug for emergency use on Wednesday.

Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given three approvals in a single day for CORBEVAX, COVOVAX and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use in an emergency situation. Also, CORBEVAX is the first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking on this, Dr Manu Chaudhary (Paediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli) said, "The oral anti-Covid medication will be a game changer as it means lesser hospitalization for antiviral medication. Starting early to prevent progression of symptoms, but again quick availability and affordability is an important factor in the usage. More the options for vaccination the faster is the coverage of population. More vaccinated population means lesser severe disease and reduced burden on healthcare system. They should make the availability and distribution more equitable."

Meanwhile, Dr Merriyet MB (Consultant Paediatrician from Prakriya Hospital) said, "It's definitely a big boost to India as we can increase our armament in fight against Covid . WHO and few countries have already given emergency approval to Covovax use. However, for kids presently no data is available hence it cannot be used without further studies."