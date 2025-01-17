Armed robbers loot bank, valuables estimated at Rs.10-12 crores

Mangaluru: A gang of armed robbers looted valuables worth an estimated Rs 10-12 crore from the Sahakari Sang Bank in Kotekar, Mangalore, on Friday. The heist took place between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM, with the assailants fleeing in a black Fiat car.

According to police sources, a group of five to six masked men, aged between 25 and 35, entered the bank armed with a pistol, a talwar, and a knife. Speaking in Hindi, they allegedly threatened the staff and forced them to open the vault containing gold jewellery and other valuables. At the time of the incident, four to five employees were present in the bank.

Preliminary estimates suggest the stolen items are valued at Rs 10-12 crore, though a detailed assessment is yet to be completed. Police have launched a probe, forming multiple teams to track down the suspects using technical surveillance and other available leads.

Further investigations are underway.

In response to the armed robbery at a cooperative bank in Kotekar, Ullal, Karnataka Chief Minister held an emergency meeting with senior police officials in Mangalore on Wednesday, demanding immediate action to track down the culprits.

The high-level meeting was attended by Western Range IG Amit, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, SP Yathish, and other senior officials. Expressing dissatisfaction over the handling of the case, the Chief Minister questioned how the suspects managed to escape unhindered. He specifically inquired about security lapses at toll booths and instructed officials to tighten checks across all routes.

Police briefed him that the robbers, speaking in Kannada and Hindi, entered the bank when only a few employees were present and no security guards were on duty.

Following the review, the Chief Minister ordered strict surveillance at all toll plazas and a blockade across four districts to prevent the suspects from fleeing further. He directed law enforcement to ensure swift arrests and stringent legal action.

Police have intensified investigations, including the scrutiny of CCTV footage along the Kerala border.