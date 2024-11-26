Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Murdered In Bengaluru; Police Launch Manhunt

Maya Gogoi, a vlogger from Assam, was found murdered in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indira Nagar area. She had reportedly checked into the apartment on November 23 with a man identified as Aarav Harni.

Police suspect that Aarav killed Maya on November 24 by stabbing her multiple times in the chest. Investigators believe he stayed in the apartment with the body until the morning of November 25 before fleeing the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), D Devaraj, confirmed that an investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track down Aarav, who is believed to be from Kerala. “We are verifying her identity and gathering information from her workplace in HSR Layout,” he said, promising further updates post the preliminary investigation.

Maya was employed in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. The incident has shocked the city, with the police actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect and uncover the motive behind the gruesome crime.