Assault on Girls Surface at Madrasa, Parents Lead Protest

Bengaluru: Outraged parents staged a protest outside the Jamia Ayisha Siddiqua Al-Banat Madrasa in Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar, following allegations that girl students were physically assaulted and mistreated within the institution. The madrasa, which provides education and accommodation for Muslim girls, is now under scrutiny for its management practices.

According to reports, the accused, identified as 19-year-old Mohammed Hasan, attacked a girl for allegedly wasting rice. He is accused of kicking and severely beating her. The assault reportedly took place inside an office, and CCTV footage captured the entire incident.

A concerned individual took to social media to highlight the case, alleging that Hasan not only assaulted the girls but also misbehaved with them. He urged authorities to take immediate action and tagged senior police officials, including the Commissioner of Police, ACP, and DCP, demanding justice.

When news of the alleged abuse reached the parents, they rushed to the madrasa and confronted Hasan. They claimed that, instead of addressing the issue legally, the madrasa management attempted to settle the matter privately at a mosque, discouraging them from filing a complaint. Additionally, parents alleged that the institution was operating without a valid license and was housing hundreds of children in improper conditions.

Following the social media outcry and parental protests, the police swiftly intervened. Northeast Division Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sajeeth, confirmed that a complaint had been filed, and an FIR was registered under BNS 115(2) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Hasan, who also oversaw the hostel, was arrested, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities have assured that further legal action will follow based on the findings.