Aster RV Hospital launches hi-tech paediatric care centre

Bengaluru: Aster RV Hospital has announced the launch of a comprehensive Paediatric Care Centre in order to provide specialized Paediatric services, including 24x7 paediatric emergency care and sub-specialty services under one roof. The centre will include an Advanced Paediatric ICU and support Paediatric - Pulmonology, Endocrinology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Immunology, Oncology among other sub-specialties.

In addition to this, Aster Clinic has also collaborated with the Little BlueJay's Child Development Centre to introduce a customized special program to help children with mobility, strength, coordination, cognition, communication, social, emotional development, and sensory processing. This dedicated centre is located opposite Aster RV Hospital and will provide highly skilled therapists trained in Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, Speech-Language pathology, Special Education & Child Psychology.

"Due their sensitive biology and as they are still in the developmental stage, young children require specialized care and attention. In India there is still a gap area when it comes to comprehensive paediatric care centers which cater to niche childhood health concerns, given the substantial burden of children suffering from various issues from simple common cold to complex liver transplant" said Dr. Chetan Ginigeri, Lead Consultant, Paediatrics and Paediatric Intensive Care, Aster Hospitals.