Awareness, key factor in addressing mental health issues, say experts

Bengaluru: During a video briefing hosted by SOS Children's Villages India in ahead of World Mental Health Day, experts stated that the identification of mental health concerns in children that can be treated with medical interventions is frequently delayed due to a lack of awareness.

According to the National Health Survey 2016, 6-7% of the population has a mental disorder, and the WHO estimates that there are 2443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 10,000 people in India who have mental health issues. Ensuring, maintaining, and enhancing mental wellbeing is essential if we want to assist children in reaching their full potential. While addressing the gravity of mental health issues in India, Dr. Nimesh G. Desai, said: "It is not only vital to sensitise children, caregivers, and family members about mental health, but it is also important to sensitise peers about the gravity of this subject and how they could possibly support someone struggling with the issue, in various ways. Support of family and peers is vital." Talking about the early identification of symptoms, Dr. Desai added, "Withdrawal, anger issues, drastic change in eating or sleeping habits and such require attention, addressal and support. A decade ago, our supposition that children don't have suicidal tendencies has been proven wrong. Unfortunately, children do suffer from depression, either because of their genetic make-up or because of circumstances, trauma et cetera."

"The general resilience of human beings is more at a young age, and so as a population sub-group they fare well, despite apparent and significant distress; this helps in getting through with minimal to moderate support, while some young people may need specialised professional attention," he further added. Sumanta Kar commented, "At SOS Children's Villages India, we take mental wellbeing very seriously. Initiatives to enhance this vital aspect of health are taken, on a consistent basis, for Mothers, caregivers, children and co-workers. The pandemic was an extremely challenging phase, for which EmoAid, among others, was introduced."

SOS Mother Reena Chhatriya said, "I have been associated with SOS Children's Villages India for over 8 years and have brought-up 10 children so far. Children hail from different backgrounds and have different histories, so each child has to be approached differently. Besides, it is important to observe, be aware and keep communication channels open."

It was further concluded in the session that increased interest in mental health issues has been credited the acceptance of the same in society. With people becoming aware, help is sought early enough for interventions to work out well.