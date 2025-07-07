Baby swap allegation rocks Sindhanur government hospital

Raichur: A shocking allegation of newborn baby swapping at a government hospital in Sindhanur taluk, Raichur district, has sparked outrage and fear among local families. Parents from Gandhinagar in Sindhanur have filed a police complaint, claiming that hospital staff swapped their male baby with a female baby after birth. According to the complaint, Hullappa and Revathi, a couple from Gandhinagar, were overjoyed when Revathi gave birth at the Sindhanur government hospital. Soon after delivery, the hospital staff reportedly handed over a baby boy to Revathi and asked her to breastfeed the newborn.

However, their joy quickly turned into suspicion and anger when, after some time, hospital staff changed their version, claiming there was a ‘mix-up’ and told the family that Revathi had in fact delivered a girl child through C-section. The sudden reversal in statements has left the family devastated and convinced that their baby boy was swapped with another child in the hospital.

Demanding answers and accountability, Revathi’s family approached the Sindhanur Town Police Station and registered a formal complaint. They have accused the hospital staff of grave negligence and possible foul play.

The incident has raised serious questions about the handling of newborns and the lack of strict protocols in government hospitals. Locals and activists are now demanding a thorough investigation, CCTV footage examination and DNA tests if necessary, to uncover truth.

As news of the alleged swap spread, parents across Sindhanur expressed deep concern about safety and transparency in maternity wards. The health department is yet to issue an official statement.

Meanwhile, police say they have begun an inquiry and action will be taken if negligence or wrongdoing is found.