Bangalore Metro to Build New Double-Decker Line to Cut Traffic, Will Have Two New Metro Routes

The Bangalore Metro team (BMRCL) gave the green signal to a new plan as it plans to build a 40.65 km long double-decker line. This is part of Phase 3 of Namma Metro. The aim is to reduce traffic in the city.

This new line will have two levels: One for Metro trains and another for cars and other vehicles

There will be two new Metro routes:

JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura – 32.15 km

Hosahalli to Kadabagere – 12.5 km

The full cost is ₹8,916 crore:

₹6,368 crore for building the Metro

₹2,548 crore for buying land

The final drawing and plan will be ready in 2 months. After that, the team will ask companies to start work. A group from Japan (JICA) may give money to help.

This is Bangalore’s second double-decker plan. The first one was a 3 km line from Central Silk Board to Ragigudda.

This new plan will help people travel faster, make roads better, and cut traffic in busy parts of the city.