  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro to Build New Double-Decker Line to Cut Traffic, Will Have Two New Metro Routes

Bengaluru Metro Stops NCMC Cards, Fix Likely by April 15
x

Bengaluru Metro Stops NCMC Cards, Fix Likely by April 15

Highlights

This new line will have two levels: One for Metro trains and another for cars and other vehicles

The Bangalore Metro team (BMRCL) gave the green signal to a new plan as it plans to build a 40.65 km long double-decker line. This is part of Phase 3 of Namma Metro. The aim is to reduce traffic in the city.

This new line will have two levels: One for Metro trains and another for cars and other vehicles

There will be two new Metro routes:

  • JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura – 32.15 km
  • Hosahalli to Kadabagere – 12.5 km

The full cost is ₹8,916 crore:

  • ₹6,368 crore for building the Metro
  • ₹2,548 crore for buying land

The final drawing and plan will be ready in 2 months. After that, the team will ask companies to start work. A group from Japan (JICA) may give money to help.

This is Bangalore’s second double-decker plan. The first one was a 3 km line from Central Silk Board to Ragigudda.

This new plan will help people travel faster, make roads better, and cut traffic in busy parts of the city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick