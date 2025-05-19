Live
Bangalore Metro to Build New Double-Decker Line to Cut Traffic, Will Have Two New Metro Routes
This new line will have two levels: One for Metro trains and another for cars and other vehicles
The Bangalore Metro team (BMRCL) gave the green signal to a new plan as it plans to build a 40.65 km long double-decker line. This is part of Phase 3 of Namma Metro. The aim is to reduce traffic in the city.
There will be two new Metro routes:
- JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura – 32.15 km
- Hosahalli to Kadabagere – 12.5 km
The full cost is ₹8,916 crore:
- ₹6,368 crore for building the Metro
- ₹2,548 crore for buying land
The final drawing and plan will be ready in 2 months. After that, the team will ask companies to start work. A group from Japan (JICA) may give money to help.
This is Bangalore’s second double-decker plan. The first one was a 3 km line from Central Silk Board to Ragigudda.
This new plan will help people travel faster, make roads better, and cut traffic in busy parts of the city.