Bangalore South East Police begins helpline for suicide prevention

Bengaluru: To prevent the increasing number of suicide cases in the city, Bengaluru city’s south-east division police has launched a 24-hour helpline called V Kerr. Call the helpline number 8277946600 and talk in not only Kannada but also in Hindi and English languages and find solution.

People from outside states also live in the areas covered by this division. So you can call this helpline and get help not only in Kannada but also in Hindi and English languages. According to sources, this multilingual approach will help effectively solve the problems faced by the distressed. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Division CK Baba said that those who are in distress or their relatives or parents can dial 8277946600 for help.

This helpline also has WhatsApp. People can also share their suffering and pain through it. CK Baba said that stress and anxiety affect all age groups. Also, 1,967 suicide cases were recorded in the city from January to October. He said that some suicide cases could have been prevented if the victims had been given timely help.

50 women personnel of the police department have been trained at Nimhans to deal with psychologically challenging situations and anxiety. Initially, staff will resolve issues over the phone. As part of this initiative, police personnel will assist in getting treatment after assessing the situation.