Bank donates two vehicles to Mangaluru city police

Mangaluru: The South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. (SCDCC Bank) handed over two Scorpio vehicles to the Mangaluru City Police at a programme held at the bank’s head office on Saturday.

The keys were presented by Surendra Babu, Chief General Manager of NABARD’s Karnataka Regional Office.

In his remarks, he praised the bank for its efficient functioning and people-friendly services.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy noted that vehicles are crucial for the department to perform its round-the-clock duties effectively. He assured that the police would continue to discharge their responsibilities without inconveniencing the public.The event was presided over by SCDCC Bank President Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, who said the institution, regarded as the pride of Dakshina Kannada, has been consistently performing well and fostering strong connections with the community.Vice President Vinay Kumar Sorake, in-charge CEO Gopalakrishna Bhat K, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.