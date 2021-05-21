Basavaraj Bommai Indicated On Imposing Stricter Lockdown In The Upcoming Days

Basavaraj Bommai, the home minister, said on Thursday that his department would ensure tighter enforcement of the lockdown in the coming days to prevent excessive movement of citizens and that the chief minister will announce a decision on whether the curbs will be extended on May 23.

Bommai said that the home department's interventions, such as seizing the vehicles of those who venture out unnecessarily, will be made more efficient soon.

According to Bommai, the present lockdown will last until the 24th of May. Lockdown steps are being strictly enforced in the districts following a massive surge in the Covid cases in rural areas, but people continue to break the laws. He gave the example of five people riding a motorcycle to a wedding in Yadgir district before being stopped by police, reported The Times of India.

He further said that the situation is critical and the virus is rapidly spreading, immediate action is required. People should be aware of the severity of the lockdown and function properly with us.

He also pointed out that several politicians, officials, and analysts have recommended that the lockdown should be extended for another few weeks. His comments supported reports that the government could extend the lockdown until the end of the month. A number of ministers, including R Ashok, have expressed support for the extension. HD Kumaraswamy, the leader of the JD(S) in the legislature, has asked the government to extend the lockdown for another month. The CM has also announced financial assistance packages for those in need. In the upcoming days, more decisions will be taken.