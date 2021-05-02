BBMP allows RWAs, NGOs to set up COVID care centres

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will allow Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and NGOs to open COVID Care Centres (CCCs) on the premises of their apartment complexes in the wake of rising cases in the city.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta said that the RWAs can open CCCs given there is space on the premises and with the approval of zonal commissioners, in line with the guidelines of the State government.

Speaking at a virtual meeting on the management of COVID-19 in apartments in the city and micro CCCs, he said that 90% of COVID-infected are home isolated and taking treatment. Besides, step-down hospitals are being opened jointly by private hospitals and hotels, he said.

He said the health officers will visit the apartments to inspect if there is adequate space on the premises to set up CCCs. The CCCs can be set up as per the guidelines once the approval is given by the zonal commissioner, he added.

Gupta assured that there is no need to fear in case of contracting the virus. In case of symptoms, one must immediately self-isolate. The BBMP is providing medical kit for those in home isolation. Its helplines can be contacted if one needs to be hospitalised or need more details. BBMP has set up 500 more 1912 helplines for the benefit of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra said that several RWAs/Apartments Owners' Associations/ Companies/NGOs have come forward to set up CCCs on their premises.

Explaining the prerequisites for setting up a CCC at the apartment complex, the officer said that the apartment complexes must have a community hall, a separate area for women and children, a 10x10 feet toilet. The room must be spacious and beds must be at least 6 feet apart from each other. He also said that there will be a separate tender system for collecting medical waste.

He said that CCCs at apartment complexes will tie-up with hospital/nursing home to provide treatment to patients. He said that for every 100 beds there will be one doctor, one staffer for 50 beds, and one Group D employee per 25 beds.

They must have masks, sanitisers, thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, PPE kits, and essential tablets. It should also have an ambulance in case of emergency. The CCC must have a data entry operator to collect information.