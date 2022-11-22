BBMP, BDA properties to be used for public services: CM

Bengaluru: The BBMP and BDA's property must be used for public services. According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, government properties like commercial complexes should be used for more than just commercial purposes. They should also house government offices and provide other services to the public.

After performing the Bhumi puja for the new commercial complex that KRIDL is constructing in the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency, CM Bommai said Bengaluru is growing on all four sides, requiring more staff, engineers, and joint commissioners. However, due to a lack of space, they are unable to operate from their head office. Even if the government spends money on building offices every year, it is still insufficient.

A decision regarding the construction of commercial complexes of this nature in other regions of the State will be made soon. In Vijayapura and Mangaluru, similar projects have been launched. The district headquarters buildings must be built by the KRIDL, a government subsidiary.

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation, according to CM Bommai, has been building assets and performing its duties well. The government will also acquire ownership of the commercial complexes. In order to generate revenue, the government could have built Tye commercial complexes all around Bengaluru City. The people of this area really needed a nine-story structure, which is being built at a cost of Rs. 91 crore. The private property will be handed over to people. Building such a structure with private funding won't bring any revenue for the government.

12 high density roads to be constructed



He claimed that Bengaluru is rapidly expanding and that many people are moving here every day. Like Delhi, Bengaluru attracts visitors from abroad, and every day, more than 5000 new vehicles are registered. With 1.30 crore people, there are 1.56 crore automobiles.

All major cities across the world experience high traffic densities, and the government has implemented a number of initiatives to address this issue. The construction of 11 high density roadways that will connect Bengaluru to other significant cities will cost Rs 280 crore. The Nagarotthan plan covered this project. Rs. 800 crore have been allocated through various schemes for the development of Bengaluru.

New traffic police stations

According to Bommai, a special commissioner for traffic management has been appointed, and new offices for the special transport commissioner and traffic police stations will be constructed.

Bengaluru's police commissioner has been asked to decide whether to open new traffic police stations in areas with higher traffic densities. The Nirbhaya project includes 7500 intelligence cameras and continuous vehicle movement. To address the issue of traffic density, a master plan is being created.

The chief minister praised Satish Reddy, a popular elected representative from Bommanahalli. He is resolving local residents' issues. In the district, a hospital with 80 beds is being built. Other attendees included ACS (Panchayat Raj Department) Uma Mahadevan, MLA Satish Reddy, and KRIDL chairman M Rudresh.