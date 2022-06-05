BBMP chief inspects infra projects in Yelahanka zone

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath inspected several ongoing developments with the authorities in the Yelahanka zone on Friday.

During inspection of the Yelahanka lake, he said that precautionary measures would be taken to prevent waterlogging in the region. Along with this, clearing of silt in the lake, diversion to prevent sewage from entering the lake, cycle tracks, and fencing around the lake will also be taken up.

Heavy rains had caused a huge impact on the Central Vihar apartment in November last year. The widening work of the Rajakaluve from the Yelahanka Lake to the Jakkur Lake is now being carried out quickly to drain the water in this region. The Rajakaluve, which runs through the Central Vihar apartment, has been widened from 8 feet to 10 feet. Tushar Girinath urged the authorities to take precautions to prevent the area from waterlogging in the next few days, by installing a pushing box to widen the narrow section of the highway that runs down the national highway.

Mobi Park has been awarded a three-year tender for parking spaces, at the side of the road near the Periyaballapur main road, Yelahanka New Town bus stop, at a cost of Rs. 13 lakh per annum. Officers were instructed not to allow vehicles to park on the surrounding road, which would have 100 car and 200 two-wheeler parking spaces.

A cycle track was built at the Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore. The pending 500-meter track is in progress and the authorities were instructed to complete the work quickly.

The 1.95-km long Yelahanka New Town Main Road (from Seshadripuram College Main Road to Aroma Bakery) is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 13 crore. Already seventy percent of the white-topping work has been completed. The sewer work has also been completed by the Water Board, road side duct installation, sewer works and sidewalk developments are still in progress.

There are 2.5 lakh saplings in the Attur Nursery, among them are varieties of mahogany, neem, and more. He asked the authorities to distribute these saplings to the public on request.

A total of 2,450.74 square meters of land has been commissioned by the Government Aeronautical School for road widening near Bellary Road Jakkur (Aero Drum). An official informed the chief commissioner that the road works are currently underway and that the road restoration work will be completed after the relocation of BESCOM utilities. The heavy rains last November had caused inundation of the JNCASR (Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research). To address this problem, an alternative Rajakaluve should be constructed to ease the water from the Jakkur Lake to the Rachenahalli Lake, he said.

Around Rs. 7.5 crore has been spent near Kannur in the regions that come under the BBMP. Chief engineer, B.S. Prahlad said that the asphalt mixing unit is fully automated and that raw materials such as gravel, sand, and so on will be available in the required quantity for the asphalt.

SR Vishwanath, Yelahanka MLA, Rangappa. S, Zonal Commissioner, chief engineers Ranganath, Suguna, Prahlad, Lokesh and other officials were also present during the inspection.