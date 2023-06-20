BBMP contractors’ assn threatens to halt work from June 29

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ Association has issued a stern warning to the Karnataka government, stating that they will halt all ongoing projects if their pending bills are not cleared by June 29. The Association’s decision comes in the midst of the state government’s endeavour to fulfil its numerous commitments after putting a halt to ongoing projects.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, upon assuming office, had ordered a halt to ongoing projects initiated by the previous BJP government. This directive included a suspension of bill clearances until a thorough review was conducted. This move has since incited frustration among BBMP contractors.

In response to the Chief Minister’s order, the BBMP contractors held a crucial meeting last Wednesday to discuss the situation and make a decision. As a result, the Association has officially notified the BBMP Commissioner and Joint Commissioners of all zones, conveying their intention to suspend all ongoing work starting June 29 unless the government settles pending bills amounting to approximately Rs 650 crore sanctioned under the Amrit Nagarothana projects.

The BBMP Contractors have expressed their discontent, asserting that the government has yet to settle outstanding bills totalling Rs 2,500 crore, and they have not received payment since May 2021.

If the contractors indeed follow through with their threat, the consequences could be far-reaching, impacting essential services such as garbage clearance and road repairs throughout the city.

It is worth noting that the Association had previously set a deadline of June 5 for the government to address their concerns and clear the pending bills. Regrettably, no response was received from the government within the stipulated timeframe.

As the impending deadline looms, the BBMP Contractors’ Association awaits the government’s response, while residents of Bengaluru brace themselves for potential disruptions in critical infrastructure projects.