BBMP cracks the whip on Mantri Mall for property tax default

Bengaluru: In its attempts to expedite the property tax collection in the city, BBMP locked Mantri Mall on Thursday due to non-payment of arrears amounting to Rs 39 crore despite multiple notices. BBMP had issued a notice to Mantri Mall on September 7, threatening to freeze its accounts and auction assets if the tax was not paid within 30 days.

Abhishek Developers, owners of Mantri Mall owe BBMP property tax amounting to Rs 39,49,25,115 as of FY 2021-2022. The builder has not paid the property tax since 2017. For the year 2018-2019, the group owes BBMP around Rs 12 crore and it gave a cheque on Canara bank for Rs 10,43,81,045 in 2021, but it bounced due to insufficient funds in the account. A civil suit has been filed in this regard against the owner.

Following evasion of reply to multiple notices issued by the BBMP, Joint Commissioner (West) Shivaswami and the revenue team of officials closed Mantri Mall for a short period. Upon taking action, the builder group issued a DD for Rs 5 crore and a letter promising to pay the balance amount by October 31.

"Currently, the DD has been submitted to Chief Commissioner's special account and will be executed the same way," said the zonal joint commissioner.