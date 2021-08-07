BBMP flags off awareness drive to check spitting in public places

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday flagged off an awareness drive in collaboration with several associations to enlighten citizens about the harmful effects of spitting in public places.



Speaking at the inaugural event, Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep said that, "Citizens should stop the habit of spitting in public places in the city. Reckless spitting leads to the spread of coronavirus, tuberculosis among other diseases."

BBMP raised the awareness drive with the help of 20 plus associations dedicated to creating awareness on this subject like Rotary Club, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, Beautiful Bengaluru, etc. Officials and Marshals from BBMP will also take an active part in the drive.

"Spitting at pedestrian tracks, bus stands, traffic signals and such other places ruin the city's beauty and cleanliness," the special commissioner said.

He added that keeping the city clean was a collective responsibility. "If Bengaluru is kept clean, it can get a good score in the Clean Surveillance campaign and this calls for cooperation from all citizens," he noted.

"Along with the three Covid measures- wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance, it is important to talk about 'stop spitting' to tackle the pandemic," said Odette Katrak, co-founder of Beautiful Bengaluru, who has been championing the StopIndiaSpitting movement in India.

"Those who spit in public places will be penalised according to the BBMP's solid waste management bylaws," said Randeep.