BBMP gears up to ‘handle’ non-payers after OTS scheme ends

Bengaluru: The deadline for payment of outstanding property tax under the One Time Settlement scheme under BBMP has ended on Wednesday, July 31. The deadline given by the government for the collection of arrears of corporation tax has passed and so far only one lakh people have paid tax through OTS in Bengaluru city. The Corporation has prepared itself to collect tax from 3 lakh defaulters who have not paid despite being given this opportunity.

Currently, from August 1, BBMP has proposed to collect tax along with double penalty, and the tax-payers will also be fined for the outstanding tax. BBMP will be ready to collect the fine for one hundred percent and will issue notices in three stages in the month of August.

Only penalty will be levied if payment is made for the first notice. If the second notice is sent and not paid, 15% interest will be charged on the original outstanding tax along with penalty. If paid in the third notice, 25% interest will be charged on the principal amount along with penalty. Apart from this, if the tax is not paid after the three notices, there is a possibility of going to court to confiscate the property.

Even though the one-time settlement opportunity has ended, it has been revealed that many big people have tax arrears, and there is a demand to extend the OTS system till August. Bangalore Hotel Owners Association has written a letter to DCM DK Shivakumar regarding this and demanded to extend the OTS opportunity till August.

Due to the amount of one lakh taxpayers has flowed into BBMP’s coffers through OTS, the corporation has clarified that it has not extended the opportunity given now as per the law. Taxpayers who do not wake up despite being given this opportunity will have to bear the burden of interest from tomorrow.