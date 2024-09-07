BBMP identifies 462 moving tankers, 41 lakes for Ganesh idol immersion

Bengaluru: The city is gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has arranged for Ganapathi idols to be discharged across the city. BBMP has prepared 462 mobile tankers for Ganapathi idol immersions across Bengaluru.

Citizens can avail these facilities and dissolve idols in these tankers. Alternatively, the BBMP said that the Ganesh idol can be discharged in the nearby Kalyani or a lake marked for discharge. About 41 lakes have been identified for this purpose and temporary kalyanis have been constructed to immerse Ganesha idols.

The largest number of mobile tankers (138) have been arranged in Bangalore East Zone. Later more tankers have been arranged in the west sector (84). The BBMP said that 63 single window centres have been opened across Bengaluru to apply for permission to put up pandals for organizing public Ganeshotsava. Organizers of Ganeshotsava can apply for permission through these centers and it is mandatory to set up Ganesha Mandapam in the city, BBMP said.

The BBMP has appointed nodal officers to review applications submitted for setting up of pandals for organizing Ganeshotsava and has formed a team with police and BESCOM officials to check the area where the pandals come from.

BBMP has made an innovative plan for Ganesha discharge information, public can get the details of Ganesha discharge place by using QR code.

The BBMP officials have taken safety measures to ensure that there is no trouble to the public during the Ganesha discharge. Police, barricade, fire brigade, BESCOM, electric lighting system, swimmers, loudspeakers and NDRF team have been deployed near the lake and Kalyani. Ambulances, doctors and nurses have been deployed to provide first aid as a precaution against accidents. An additional ambulance and doctors have been arranged near the Primary Health Centre.