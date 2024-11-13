BBMP proposes to collect fee for garbage collection from households

Bengaluru: BBMP has submitted a proposal to the state government for collection of fees for door-to-door garbage collection. It is thinking of starting fee collection from 46 lakh households from 2025. The proposal has been submitted by Bangalore Solid Waste Management. BBMP has proposed to collect this type of fee from the 2025-06 financial year, but the government has not agreed.

This is a proposal to fix a fee of Rs 200 to Rs 400 per month from 46 lakh households. BBMP is thinking of collecting garbage fee along with property tax. BBMP has already invited tenders for waste disposal. Bangalore Solid Waste Management Corporation has invited tender for implementing a new system in waste disposal. This is a package that includes garbage collection from home, transportation to secondary transfer stations, and secondary transportation from these stations to treatment plants. It is said that the number of black spots will decrease by collecting garbage collection fee from every house.