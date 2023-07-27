BBMP selected as “Best RRR City”

BENGALURU:The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been selected as the “Best RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle - RRR) City” in Karnataka in My Life, My Clean City campaign conducted by the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Urban Development Department.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched a large-scale and high-impact national campaign from May 15 to June 5, Environment Day, with the motto “My Life, My Clean City”. In this regard, the Directorate of Urban Administration of the Urban Development Department has asked to set up Reduce, Reuse and Recycle - RRR centers in the urban local bodies of Karnataka state with the motto 'Nanna Jeevana, Nanna Swachh Nagara'.





Accordingly, RRR centers are opened in 49 wards under BBMP and the main objective is to recycle books, toys, iron products and plastic products that are not used at home and make the city a clean city.



On the basis of different selection criteria in 'Nanna Jeevana, Nanna Swachh Nagara Abhiyan', Bangalore city has been selected by the state as one of the best performing RRR cities in the state of Karnataka, on Friday at a workshop on plastic waste management conducted by Directorate of Municipal Administration at The Chancery Pavilion Hotel in Bengaluru, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan and Director of Municipal Administration Manjushree honored with the award and certificate of "Best RRR City".









On this occasion, Basavaraj Kabade, Chief General Manager of Bangalore Solid Waste Management Organization, Praveen Lingaiah, Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management Department, Chief Marshal Rajbir Singh and others were present.



The BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath congratulated the officer/staff of the Solid Waste Department for being selected as the “Best RRR City” of BBMP.