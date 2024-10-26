BBMP survey of unauthorised buildings from Monday as DKS cracks the whip

Bengaluru: After the Babusapalya Building Collapse, DCM DK Shivakumar has given a strict warning to the BBMP officials regarding the buildings in the city. DK Shivakumar has given notice to vacate the unauthorized building and the officials will go to the field and conduct a survey from Monday itself.

Three days ago, following the building disaster in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, the alert government has instructed a survey of unauthorized and unsound buildings in the city, and after the survey, DCM DK Shivakumar himself has instructed the BBMP officials to vacate such buildings without delay.

The tragedy of Babusapalya has shocked the people of the city. Not only the people, the order issued by the DCM in this regard has also disturbed the sleep of those who constructed the building illegally. After the building disaster, the government has started a survey of the buildings being constructed illegally in the city. From this Monday, the officials who will be in the field under the leadership of the BBMP Zonal Commissioner will conduct a personal survey and collect information about unauthorized construction, weak buildings and new buildings. This will be the first step to clear the dangerous and illegal buildings in the city.

Even earlier, a survey of illegal constructions including unauthorized building, extra storey construction was done by drone. Now once again the DCM has instructed the officials to conduct a physical survey and prepare a report. That too, this report should be ready within a week. The DCM has instructed to vacate such buildings immediately after checking the prepared report.

Another 6 -storeyed building demolished

At Nanjappa Garden, Horamavu, Mahadevpura Zone, Puttappa had constructed a 6 storied building on a plot under 10*25. As the BBMP has issued instructions to demolish the leaning building, the owner has voluntarily moved to clear the building.The corporation had warned of filing a criminal case if the building was not demolished. After this, the owner has decided to demolish the building at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.

As the houses are next to each other, now the workers are breaking the building by hitting it with hammer. The demolition work will be done by JCB after completion of upper building clearance.