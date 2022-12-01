BDA Karanth layout site allotment: First priority for farmers

Bengaluru: It is expected that site allotment will start soon in Dr K Shivaram Karanth layout, which is intended to be built by Bangalore Development Authority. In the background of the Supreme Court giving instructions several times, BDA is now ready to speed up the tender processes. Due to this, those who have been waiting for a plot for a decade are relieved.



A total of nine sectors are being constructed in Karanth layout. Contractors have been finalized to carry out the work in four sectors. The bid was not finalized in five sectors due to the participation of single bidders and non-submission of technical documents. In this background, re-tender is being called and applications are invited from the bidders. The technical round has been completed in four sectors and the financial round is yet to be conducted. The process will be completed in a week, sources said. The first round of tender was held on March 22, 2022, and the response was lukewarm. A second tender was called on October 11 and even then single bidders participated for some sectors.

What are the works?



Each package includes construction of plots, construction of roads, road side drains, cross drains, rain water drains, rain water harvesting, protection works including water supply, UGD and electrical works. A deadline of 18 months has been given to complete these. A total of 3,546 acres of land has been acquired from 17 villages for the construction of Shivaram Karanth layout. An amount of Rs 5,337 crore has been estimated for this. Now BDA has got 2,600 acres of land. BDA intends to create basic facilities with an estimated cost of Rs 1,270 crore. BDA intends to develop this space in which 10,000 plots are allotted. Thus, while allotting land, first priority will be given to farmers who have given land for construction of layout. It is then intended to be distributed to customers. A total of 28,000 plots will be prepared. Karanth layout will be established in 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta.