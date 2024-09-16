Beach cleaning held on International Democracy Day

Mangaluru: Beach cleaning campaign and International Democracy Day was celebrated at Sasihitlu beach on Sunday organised by the NCC wing of Alva’s Education Foundation and National Service Scheme. 120 students participated and collected 30-40 bags of garbage lying on the beach, They later formed a human chain and raised pro-democracy slogans together to celebrate the International Democracy Day.

‘India is the world’s largest democracy, and democracy is a boon for India formed on the basis of pluralism. We all belong to any caste, creed, language’. Trustee Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of Alvas Education Foundation, said that we should always have a sense of pride and unity as Indians.

On this occasion Manikya, Deputy Director of Tourism Department of Dakshina Kannada District, I.C.C. Gaurav Hegde, Director of Surfing Swami Foundation and Director of Surfing Swami Foundation and its other members, Madhukar and Sharan Shetty of Young Indians and Sibbanddhi of Alvas were also present.