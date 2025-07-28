Belagavi Police arrest four in heroin peddling case

Belagavi: Ina major crackdown on drug trafficking, police from Belagavi’s Khadebazar and Market stations have arrested four individuals involved in the sale of heroin. Acting on credible information, police apprehended Vishwanath Gotadaki and Mayur Raut from Tangadi Galli, and Waktarahmad Naikwadi, Roshan, and Jameen Mulla from Kamath Galli.

From Gotadaki and Raut, the police seized 14.63 grams of heroin valued at ₹33,000.

In a separate operation, officers recovered 14.39 grams of heroin worth ₹11,800 from the possession of Naikwadi, Roshan, and Mulla. Separate FIRs have been registered at the Khadebazar and Market police stations.

In a related development, Maharashtra Police uncovered a high-scale MDMA drug manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Mysuru, near the Ring Road. The breakthrough came after a drug peddler arrested in Maharashtra revealed during interrogation that his supply chain originated in Mysuru.

Based on this intel, a raid was conducted at a facility operating under the guise of a garage. Officials were shocked to find a fully functional drug lab producing MDMA — a synthetic party drug.

The value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be in crores of rupees. Three individuals involved in the production have been taken into custody.Authorities also suspect that the lab was supplying MDMA to both domestic and international markets.

Investigations are ongoing, and inter-state coordination between Karnataka and Maharashtra Police has been intensified to dismantle the wider drug network.