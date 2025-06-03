BEML transitions to all-electric fleet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking, on Monday flagged off a fleet of 10 electric cars at the company’s corporate headquarters here, taking a significant step in its journey towards becoming fully sustainable.

Strengthening its pledge toward a greener future, this marks a decisive shift as the company phases out all diesel-powered vehicles from its operational fleet, it said.

The company in a statement said that the launch, held just ahead of World Environment Day, highlights BEML’s proactive alignment with both national and global climate action goals, as well as its support for the Government of India’s ‘Go Green’ mission.

“This initiative is a reaffirmation of BEML’s deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship. Transitioning to electric vehicles is not just about reducing emissions—it’s about leading the way in sustainable practices and setting new benchmarks for the industry,” Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML said, in a statement.

According to the company, as part of its broader roadmap, BEML has planned to scale this green mobility initiative across its manufacturing complexes and regional offices nationwide.

It also aims to invest in essential EV-supportive infrastructure, including energy-efficient transport solutions, to create a scalable and sustainable ecosystem across its four plants in the coming time, it added.