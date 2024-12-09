Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Attacked, Molested by Landlord's Brother

A 26-year-old woman in Bengaluru was allegedly attacked and molested by her landlord's brother in front of her apartment at Planet Vista Apartments in Sanjay Nagar.

According to police reports, the woman, originally from West Bengal, was attacked by Manjunath Gowda on the night of December 3 while she was outside collecting a parcel.

As she reached the apartment gate, Gowda began verbally abusing her. Despite her attempts to ignore him, the situation escalated when he slapped her and tightly choked her.

The woman described in her complaint that he pinned her to the wall and strangled her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.During her attempt to escape, the accused bit her finger and tried to drag her into his house.

She screamed for help, managed to break free, and ran back to her flat. However, the next morning, she saw Gowda peeping through her window.

When she confronted him, he allegedly threatened to enter her home and continued to abuse her when she refused to let him in. In the past, he made inappropriate advances or caused trouble to her.

The woman reported the incident to the police, and an FIR was filed against the accused.