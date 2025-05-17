Bengaluru Airport Soars High with Record Profit and Global Accolades

Bengaluru: In what is being seen as a landmark achievement for Karnataka’s infrastructure success story, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has posted a record profit for the first time since its inception, while also collecting a string of prestigious international awards for sustainability and safety.

Chairing the recent board meeting of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), Karnataka’s chief secretary and BIAL chairperson, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, hailed the twin achievements as a matter of pride for the state. “This milestone reflects years of strategic planning, operational discipline, and technological foresight,” she remarked, commending MD & CEO Hari Marar and his team for their exemplary leadership.

Among the notable honours, KIA became Asia’s first airport to attain Level 5 Airport Carbon Accreditation under the global programme of Airports Council International (ACI). This certification, awarded in May 2024, marks the airport’s significant progress toward environmental stewardship, with a 95.6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, achieved seven years ahead of its target year 2030.

Further bolstering its green credentials, KIA secured the silver award under ACI’s Green Airport Recognition 2025 for its work in promoting sustainable energy use in the 15–38 million passenger category. This continues a trend of global accolades, following platinum awards for carbon management and plastic-free operations in the past two years.

On the safety front, the airport won the ACI Gold Award for Beyond Compliance Safety Practices—an endorsement of its proactive and innovative approach that, according to officials, sets a new benchmark for Indian aviation hubs.

“Sustainability is not an isolated activity here—it is woven into the fabric of our long-term vision and daily operations,” a BIAL spokesperson said. The string of awards underscores the airport’s emergence not just as a transport hub but as a model for green and secure aviation infrastructure in the region.