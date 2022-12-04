Bengaluru airport to adopt facial recognition technology

Bengaluru: Domestic travellers at Kempegowda International Airport can now anticipate quicker passage through the terminal thanks to the Digi Yatra app, which makes use of facial recognition technology. The app, which had previously only been available to a select group of users, was made available to all users as of December 1.

Passengers can use this to sign up for the Digi Yatra app using their identifying information and face biometrics. After that, they won't need any identification or travel documents to leave the airport because the exit gates' biometric technology would confirm their identity. Only travellers travelling out on Vistara, Air India, Air Asia, or IndiGo airlines from Bengaluru Airport may use the facility.

For a simple and convenient travel experience, the app offers a contactless, paperless, and seamless check-in to boarding process. The information is securely saved and destroyed 24 hours following the passenger's trip in consideration of privacy concerns. On August 15, 2022, the Ministry of Civil Aviation released the app's beta version, which was solely accessible to Android users. With the entire roll-out, iOS users were also given access to the facility. The facility is currently accessible to travellers departing from Delhi and Varanasi airports in addition to Bengaluru.

The Digi Yatra app is available for download on mobile devices for travellers seeking to use this service. The app's most recent version is accessible on both iOS and Android devices. They must finish a one-time online registration process by submitting their personal information, identity documents (such as offline Aadhaar or DigiLocker), and face biometrics. The traveller can proceed to web check-in and upload the scanned boarding pass after completing the online registration process. The passenger can scan their boarding card at the departure e-gates once they arrive at the airport and have their face biometrics taken by facing the camera. Upon authentication, the e-gates will open, guaranteeing passenger entry into the terminal.

The passenger won't need to present their travel documents as they move through the airport since cutting-edge biometric technology will authenticate and verify them at every touchpoint.

Passengers who don't want to utilise the app can still proceed through the departure gates by presenting physical ids and tickets.