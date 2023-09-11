Bengaluru Bandh: Cricketing legend Anil Kumble travels in BMTC bus

Bengaluru: Due to the bandh called by the Union of State Private Transport Associations on Monday demanding the fulfillment of various demands, the passengers going to and from the airport suffered problems.

Unable to find private cabs, the airport passengers relied on BMTC buses. Former cricketer and Indian Cricketing legend Anil Kumble also traveled by BMTC Vayuvajra bus from the airport. He shared a picture of traveling in a BMTC bus on his 'X' account. He wrote that 'Travel from airport to home by BMTC bus'.

The strike today by the Federation of State Private Transport Associations demanding the fulfillment of various demands went peacefully in few places. The heat of the strike has not hit the public.

When the Vande Bharat train arrived at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, some of the alighting passengers were seen inquiring for an auto. In most places people do not have their own vehicles or rely on BMTC buses so there is no problem. There is no crowd anywhere.

Various organizations that have supported the strike held padayatras here and there. Later they proceeded towards Freedom Park