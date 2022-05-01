Bengaluru - Based Ngo Took Initiative To Build Model Schools For Children
The pandemic-induced lockdowns affected the way children were educated. While those with access to online learning tools were able to navigate the extended gap in physical sessions with reasonable ease, pupils who attend government schools and come from low-income families were disproportionately affected. Furthermore, Bal Utsav, a Bengaluru-based education NGO, seeks to change government schools.
The NGO provides inclusive, creative, and internet-driven education through its flagship programmes, iShaala and Sampoorna Shaala. The major noticeable distinction between these two is that an iShaala supervises around 100 pupils, whilst a Sampoorna Shaala manages around 500.