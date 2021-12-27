Bengaluru: BMTC gets 150 state-of-the-art buses

Bengaluru: Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Monday, delivered 150 state-of-the-art BS-VI compliant diesel buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). They were flagged off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Vidhan Soudha. The company which has bagged the order to make a total of 565 buses delivered 150 to the BMTC.

These buses are equipped with the latest BS-VI emission standards and fitted with advanced features such as rear air suspension, dual power mode (Power and Eco), air assisted hydraulic clutch, integrated pedal unit, cable shift gear change and tilt steering. Furthermore, these buses are in compliance with AIS 052 (Bus Code), AIS 140 (Vehicle location tracking) and AIS 153 standards with Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS), making them to be truly considered as state-of-the-art buses for public transportation in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Saraswat, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, "Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been one of our significant State Transport Undertaking (STU) partners and this order volume is a testament to it. As a market, Southern India has always been one of the key markets for Ashok Leyland and with this trust, we hope to be able to continue to serve all corporations across India including BMTC in line with our brand promise Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet."

Commenting on this achievement, Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, Sales and Network, Ashok Leyland, said, "It is indeed a remarkable achievement for all our teams to be able to provide the best in class buses to the BMTC. These ergonomically designed buses fitted with BS-VI engines are expected to help the corporation improve the total cost of ownership and will surpass the expectations of the everyday commuters in India."

Managing Director, BMTC, V Anbukumar said, "Bangalore is growing rapidly and it needs innovative solutions for public transportation such as Ashok Leyland's new BS VI buses. Public transportation is the central nervous system of any city/state. By adding these 565 buses of Ashok Leyland in our existing fleet, we hope to significantly improve the commuting experience for all the citizens"

Ashok Leyland intends to fulfill the order delivery in the next two months.