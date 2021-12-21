Bengaluru: Boeing India instals STEM lab in city school

Bengaluru: Boeing India, a leading global aerospace company today installed a STEM Lab at Shishu Mandir, Bengaluru to encourage students to develop a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The new state-of-the-art Lab was inaugurated by Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India in the presence of Mrs. Praveena Yangnambhat, Chief of Staff at Boeing India, Vandana Kumar, President and Anand, Secretory of Shishu Mandir among others. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through an interdisciplinary and applied approach. Rather than teaching the four disciplines as a separate module, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.

With an objective to empower communities through education and providing an ideal environment with better school infrastructure, Boeing India has collaborated with Shishu Mandir. Installation of the STEM lab at Shishu Mandir is an initiative to ensure children get the international standard of education and provide students the skills they need to thrive in their future careers, from technical skills to critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication and collaboration. The state-of-the-art lab will benefit not only to Shishu Mandir but also to students from other schools as well.

Speaking at the inauguration Vandana Kumar, President of Shishu Mandir said,"We are grateful and excited to inaugurate the STEM lab at our school. The new facilities and infrastructure will allow the children to reach their true potential. The endeavor of Boeing India through their community outreach program in mobilizing CSR funds, and their zeal in strengthening advanced educational system is laudable. I hope they carry the torch and lead other corporate in providing facilities to the needy children" Pleased with the collaboration, Praveena Yangnambhat, Chief of Staff, Boeing India added, "it is an extraordinary privilege to be part of this great initiative and thrilled in installing the STEM lab at Shishu Mandir. The well-equipped STEM lab will provide teachers and students the space and resources needed to allow for personalized learning and empower students to gain the skills they need for future employability and success." The Secretary of Shishu Mandir, Anand acknowledged Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India who was present at the inauguration of STEM Lab and said "We appreciate the generous contribution and voluntary services provided by Boeing India from past five years through physical and virtual mediums. We will always be open to partnering with Boeing India to shape a world where people and communities thrive"