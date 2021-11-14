Bengaluru: Bommai says Nehru played big role in nation-building

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had a major role in the Independence movement and nation-building after the country attained Independence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday.

Paying rich tributes to the late Prime Minister on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary, he termed Nehru a great leader who laid a strong foundation for the country's development through the Five Year Plans after India attained Independence.

Recalling Nehru's contribution in raising India's stature, Bommai said: "Nehru played a significant role in raising India's stature at international level. His affection for children is well known as he was lovingly called the ChaCha Nehru for this aspect." "Many institutions in his name have been working for the development of the country," he said, calling upon the people to dedicate themselves in the nation building endeavour to pay tributes to Nehru.