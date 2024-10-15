Bengaluru Braces For Heavy Rains: BBMP On High Alert

Bengaluru is set to experience significant rainfall over the next 48 hours, as the effects of the northeast monsoon extend inland from Chennai. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate showers across the city, with some areas likely to face heavier downpours between October 15 and 17. Temperatures are expected to range from 20°C to 25°C during this period.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has responded proactively to the weather forecast. Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath led a virtual meeting, urging officials to remain vigilant and prepared for potential emergencies, particularly in flood-prone areas. The BBMP has implemented several measures to mitigate rain-related issues:

1. Establishment of eight control rooms across the city and one at the corporation headquarters to address citizen complaints.

2. Deployment of special teams to handle fallen trees and branches.

3. Continuous monitoring and cleaning of drainage systems to prevent blockages.

4. Inspection of major roads to ensure proper rainwater drainage.

Residents can report issues such as waterlogging or fallen trees by calling the BBMP helpline at 1533.

The heavy rainfall has already impacted the city, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and significant traffic slowdowns, particularly on the Hebbal flyover leading to the airport. The BBMP is actively working to drain water from affected areas, but ongoing rain continues to challenge these efforts.

As Bengaluru faces this weather event, the city's preparedness and swift response capabilities will be crucial in managing potential flooding and minimizing disruptions to daily life. Citizens are advised to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.