Bengaluru: Call to citizens to home copost

Bengaluru: In the wee hours of Sunday several citizens participated in the compost 'santhe' at Ullal ward aimed at promoting home composting of wet waste. Minister of Co-operation ST Somashekhar also participated in the event.

"Such events for the benefit of citizens should be organised. If all the citizens compost at home and use the manure the waste will be reduced. Citizens should adopt composting at home," the minister said.

Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (SWM) D. Randeep, said, "Most of the garbage problems will be solved if waste is composted at home.

Citizens can compost the waste generated in their homes and use them as manure in small gardens or parks. The citizens' cooperation is needed in this endeavor. If waste is composted at the ward level there will be no problem."

An awareness on composting was raised through street play. The civic issues like garbage, urination at the street side were highlighted in the play.